Man Killed in Head-on Escondido Crash Identified

At least one person was trapped was inside a vehicle and one was killed in a crash in Escondido. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017)

A driver killed last week in a head-on crash in Escondido was identified Wednesday.

Phillip Eugene Hotchkiss, 57, was killed after he lost control of his Saturn while traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the median and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. Friday on E El Norte Parkway and N Ash Street.

According to Escondido police, the impact of the crash trapped Hotchkiss inside the car. He died at the scene.



The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was taken to Palomar Hospital along with her passenger for minor injuries. Both were later released, police said.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the EPD Tip Line at (760) 743-8477.