Jonathon Coronel, 24, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Vista.

A man killed in a deputy-involved shooting after a foot pursuit in Vista in July had 22 gunshot wounds, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The autopsy for 24-year-old Jonathan Coronel was released Tuesday. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the ME report.

Coronel, a documented gang member wanted on a probation violation, was fatally shot on the morning of July 5.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), Coronel was first spotted by deputies in a green vehicle that morning but when they approached him, he jumped out the car and ran off on foot.

He led deputies on a foot pursuit that ended at a home on the 300 block of North Melrose Drive, near Knoll Road in Vista.

During a confrontation, Deputy Christopher Villanueva fired 16 rounds, striking Coronel multiple times and killing him, SDSO officials said.

In July, Coronel's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, saying that Coronel was unarmed when he was shot and killed.

According to Homicide Investigators, Villanueva feared for his life.

This was not the first shooting Villanueva was involved in--he also fatally shot Sergio Weick, a known gang member on Aug. 11, 2016.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office ruled the Weick shooting justified.

Villanueva, who has been employed by the department for approximately one year, was cleared at the time.