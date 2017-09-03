Man Killed Trying to Access Electrical Box to Charge Phone

A homeless man was killed when he tried to access an electrical box at a car wash to charge his phone.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD)responded to the scene at Soapy Joe's Car Wash in the 1300 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido around 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Escondido police are are conducting an investigation at the scene, and San Diego Gas &Electric (SDG&E) has been requested to secure the electrical box.







