Man Killed Trying to Access Electrical Box to Charge Phone - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Killed Trying to Access Electrical Box to Charge Phone

By Brie Stimson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Killed Trying to Access Electrical Box to Charge Phone

    A homeless man was killed when he tried to access an electrical box at a car wash to charge his phone.

    The Escondido Police Department (EPD)responded to the scene at Soapy Joe's Car Wash in the 1300 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido around 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

    The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Escondido police are are conducting an investigation at the scene, and San Diego Gas &Electric (SDG&E) has been requested to secure the electrical box.



    Published 39 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices