A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Santee, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on the eastbound State Route 52 at Mast Boulevard.

CHP officials said according to the initial reports, the man had stepped out of a truck and was hit by another car.

A Sig Alert was issued at 5:30 p.m. for the eastbound SR-52 at Summit.

No other information was available.

