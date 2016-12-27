A man was taken to the hospital after trying to help a friend during an attempted motorcycle theft, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).
The incident happened on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the owner of the bike, a man, confronted the suspect during the theft. His friend came to his aid and was attacked by the second suspect, identified to be a woman.
The friend suffered a possible head injury and was knocked to the ground. He was taken to the hospital.
Both suspects were arrested, police confirmed.
No other information was available.
Published at 11:08 PM PST on Dec 27, 2016