A man was taken to the hospital after trying to help a friend during an attempted motorcycle theft, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

The incident happened on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the owner of the bike, a man, confronted the suspect during the theft. His friend came to his aid and was attacked by the second suspect, identified to be a woman.

The friend suffered a possible head injury and was knocked to the ground. He was taken to the hospital.

Both suspects were arrested, police confirmed.

No other information was available.