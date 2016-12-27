Man Injured After Suspect Attempts to Steal Motorcycle in Chula Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
Man Injured After Suspect Attempts to Steal Motorcycle in Chula Vista

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man was taken to the hospital after trying to help a friend during an attempted motorcycle theft, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

    The incident happened on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said the owner of the bike, a man, confronted the suspect during the theft. His friend came to his aid and was attacked by the second suspect, identified to be a woman.

    The friend suffered a possible head injury and was knocked to the ground. He was taken to the hospital.

    Both suspects were arrested, police confirmed.

    No other information was available.

    Published at 11:08 PM PST on Dec 27, 2016

