Man Injured After Fleeing Scene of Accident, Crashing Car

The San Diego Police Department is investigating an incident that caused a driver serious internal injuries after crashing into two parked cars Monday.

At approximately 1:18 p.m. a man was reported driving a Ford Expedition westbound on Imperial Avenue at a high rate of speed after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident, according to police.

The man drifted into the the eastbound lanes and struck two parked vehicles, according to the report.

No other details are available, check back for updates.