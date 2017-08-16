Man Hospitalized After Crash on Mission Gorge Road

NBC 7s Elena Gomez reports from Mission Gorge near the offramp from State Route 52 where a driver crashed into a pole and had to be extricated from the vehicle

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he drove his vehicle into a light pole along Mission Gorge Road.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was traveling east on Mission Gorge when he crashed into the pole near the off-ramp from eastbound State Route 52, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The force of the crash caused the traffic light to fall in the street.



The man had to be extricated from the car, deputies said.

He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was undergoing surgery for extensive injuries and deep lacerations, deputies said.

The off-ramp was closed during the investigation. All lanes were open on Mission Gorge Road. Investigators were parked in the emergency lanes.

Deputies said there is a reason to believe the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No other information was available.

