Man Killed in Oceanside Shooting: PD

A man was shot and killed in an Oceanside neighborhood. The community woke up to the sound of gunfire on Calle Estrella and Calle Mariposa. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.

Oceanside police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the stomach early Monday morning in Oceanside, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday on the 4700 block of Calle Estrella in Oceanside, off North River Road north of State Route 76.

A caller reported hearing shots fired in the area, and looked outside to see their neighbor down.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a clean shaven man, 20 to 27 years old, with a skinny face. He was seen leaving the scene in a white Acura.

The shooting is under investigation. Anybody who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to call the Oceanside Police Department tip line at (760) 435-4730.

No other information was available.