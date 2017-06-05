Man Killed in Oceanside Shooting: PD

Oceanside police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the stomach early Monday morning in Oceanside, police said.
The shooting happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday on the 4700 block of Calle Estrella in Oceanside, off North River Road north of State Route 76.
A caller reported hearing shots fired in the area, and looked outside to see their neighbor down.
Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is described as a clean shaven man, 20 to 27 years old, with a skinny face. He was seen leaving the scene in a white Acura.
The shooting is under investigation. Anybody who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to call the Oceanside Police Department tip line at (760) 435-4730.
No other information was available.