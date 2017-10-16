From NBC 7 User Dean K: beach goers pulled swimmer from beach, conducted CPR and other life saving measures on a popular beach with no lifeguards on duty.

A man, who was found unconscious in the water off Carlsbad State Beach Saturday, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to an official with California State Parks.

The man, described as 47 years old, had been seen in the water earlier according to Lt. Justin McHenry.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the man’s body washed ashore near Tower 32. The area was not guarded at the time, McHenry said.

An NBC 7 user witnessed the attempt to save the man’s life. Beachgoers pulled the person from the water and conducted CPR and other life-saving measures, said the user who identified himself as Dean K.

Carlsbad Fire Chief Michael Davis confirmed the man was found floating in the water and was pulled out.

McHenry said bystanders called 911 and that lifeguards assisted at the scene.

The man was rushed to Tri-City Hospital where he was pronounced dead, McHenry said.

The state parks official added that a health issue may have led to the man’s death. A coroner’s report will have more details, McHenry said.