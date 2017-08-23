Man Found Dead in Downtown Apartment in Apparent Homicide: PD

Authorities believe a 70-year-old man found dead in his Downtown San Diego apartment was assaulted in an apparent homicide, San Diego police said.

SDPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene of the crime in the 1200 block of Market Street around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. The apartment is on a busy street in Downtown San Diego, near the Gaslamp District.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found by a maintenance worker who then called the police, police said.

The responding officers reported that it looked as if the man had been assaulted.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

One person has been detained in connection with the crime, police said.

No further information is available.