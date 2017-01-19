Deputies search for a suspect after a woman’s body was found on the Pala Indian Reservation. Similar homicides took place in this area in the past year. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on the Pala Indian Reservation pleaded not guilty to the crime in court.

Milton Trujillo was charged with murder in the death of Carolyn Cagey, 43. He pleaded not guilty to the crime in court. One of Trujillo's defense attorneys, Peter Liss, told NBC 7 it was too early to give his client's side of the story.

Cagey was found dead on the 2900 block of W. Pala Mission Road on the reservation early Monday, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The Native American woman suffered signs of trauma to her upper body; deputies later said she had been shot multiple times, deputies said. Her dead was ruled a homicide by Sheriff's officials.

Mother's Death on Pala Indian Reservation Investigated: SDSO

Sheriff's deputies were investigating a woman's death on a Pala Indian Reservation in a suspected homicide case. She appears to have been a mother. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

The victim had another son who died four years ago, and the family had also buried a relative recently.

If convicted, Trujillo faces 25 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

No other information was immediately available.