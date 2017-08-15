Man Enters Unlocked Home, Then Runs Out: EPD

A masked man walked into an Escondido home through an unlocked front door and, when he came face-to-face with the teenager inside, ran back out, Escondido police said.

The reported home invasion happened at approximately 3:42 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of Dana Lane, EPD Lt. Kevin Toth said. The location is just west of Bear Valley Parkway, in the northeast part of Escondido.

The suspect, dressed entirely in black, walked in through the unlocked front door, according to the mother of the teen, who was at home alone at the time.

The teen, inside the house, heard the dog barking in the backyard and went outside the quiet the dog down, police said.

Then, the teen came back and saw the man inside the house and noticed the front door was open, Toth said.

Nothing was said between the two people, Toth said. As soon as the suspect saw the teenager, he ran back out the front door, police said.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect was armed.

No one was injured.

Toth said the department has not heard of anything like this happening in this area of Escondido in a while.





No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.