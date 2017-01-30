Man Drives into Parked Cars in Mira Mesa

A man crashed into three parked cars Monday night in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The crash occurred at approximately 8:53 p.m. on the 9900 block of Dauntless Street near Westview Parkaway and the Interstate 15.

SDPD said medics broke the passenger side window of the vehicle to get to the driver, identified to be an elderly man. He appeared to have had a medical issue while driving.

Medics administered CPR to the driver and he was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available.