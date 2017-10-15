Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was confronted by Sheriff's deputies at a Hobby Lobby in San Marcos.

The incident began around 3:44 p.m. Saturday at the Hobby Lobby located at 553 Grand Avenue.

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies (SDSO) responded to a 911 caller reporting a male in the lobby of the business, staggering and appeared disoriented. The caller said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, SDSO Lieutenant Rich Williams said.

Deputies responded to the scene with a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) Clinician four minutes later and contacted the man, Williams said.

When the deputy and PERT clinician tried to evaluate the man, he became uncooperative, Williams said. Deputies requested further assistance.

The man continued to resist attempts to detain him, and a struggle ensued. He attempted to flee the scene, Williams said.

Two bystanders stepped in to help Sheriff's deputies control the suspect, Williams said.

In trying to gain control of the situation, a deputy deployed their department-issued Taser.

The man was eventually detained. Williams said deputies used maximum restraints to restrict his movement.

San Marcos Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene to evaluate the man, who was violently struggling with deputies and spitting at them. Deputies believed he was under the influence of drugs and gave him Naloxone to treat what they believed was a drug overdose.

When firefighters arrived, they prepared to take him to the hospital.

During the transport to the hospital, the man's condition worsened.

When the man arrived at the hospital, he was in medical distress, Williams said.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital emergency room at 4:32 p.m.

Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's office.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.