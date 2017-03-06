NBC 7 obtained a copy of the surveillance video showing the scuffle in a Target store in Oceanside that ended with a man firing a gun inside the store, sending shoppers and employees scrambling for cover. NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports on June 12, 2015. (Published Saturday, June 13, 2015)

A man convicted of attempted murder after firing a gun inside an Oceanside Target store was sentenced to the maximum sentence in state prison.

Dennis Lam was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Monday for attempted murder in connection with the 2015 shooting inside the store, according to prosecutor Keith Watanabe. Lam will serve 85 percent parole following the sentence.

In 2015, Lam walked into a Target in the Camino Town and Country Shopping Center, 2555 El Camino Real.

Surveillance video shows the moment a scuffle inside an Oceanside Target turned into a shooting Thursday, sending people scrambling to the floor.

Oceanside Police say the security video, obtained by NBC 7, shows a loss prevention officer leading suspect Dennis Lam to the front of the store, along with someone who appears to be his alleged accomplice Ana Molina. The officer is on the radio.

The scuffle between a second Target employee and Lam begins off camera. It lasts only 10 seconds before witnesses say Lam reached into his bag, pulled out a gun and fired at the floor.

Later in the video, a revolver is shown in his right hand. The second shot comes almost on top of the other.

The shots scatter everyone for a time. It is just long enough for the suspect to return and grab the phone he had dropped, the video shows.

Police say both Lam and Molina to escaped in a 7-series BMW, which California Highway Patrol chased before the couple bailed out of it and stole a truck from another man. They were arrested a short time later.

Watanabe said the incident could have very well have led to a murder charge.

"This was a serious case. It's about as serious robbery case as can be," Watanabe said. "The individual had several times to prove himself to society...which he failed to do. For the protection of the public, we asked he be locked up for the maximum time."

When he fired two shots, Watanabe said, the bullets could have struck an innocent shopper, but "by the grace of God," no one was seriously injured.