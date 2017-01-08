Man Attempts to Choke Woman Standing Outside Hillcrest CVS: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Man Attempts to Choke Woman Standing Outside Hillcrest CVS: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monica Garske

    A man walked up behind a 66-year-old woman standing outside a Hillcrest CVS Saturday and put her in a choke hold, San Diego police (SDPD) said. 

    The incident happened at approximately 11:47 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Washington Street, according to police. 

    The victim was standing outside the CVS when a man walked up behind her and put his arm around her neck in a choke hold. 

    As he was choking her, the man cut the victim's neck with an unknown weapon. 

    The suspect then fled eastbound on Washington Street. 

    The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

    Police do not have a distinct description of the suspect: he was described as a man with curly hair and dark clothing. 

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. 

    Published at 9:59 AM PST on Jan 8, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices