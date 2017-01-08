A man walked up behind a 66-year-old woman standing outside a Hillcrest CVS Saturday and put her in a choke hold, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The incident happened at approximately 11:47 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Washington Street, according to police.

The victim was standing outside the CVS when a man walked up behind her and put his arm around her neck in a choke hold.

As he was choking her, the man cut the victim's neck with an unknown weapon.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Washington Street.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a distinct description of the suspect: he was described as a man with curly hair and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.