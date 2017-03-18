Police are searching for three suspects involved in an alleged carjacking in Lincoln Park Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), a man was smoking marijuana in his car in an alley near the 300 block of Willie James Jones Avenue when he was confronted and punched in the face by another man.

The victim was pulled out of the car through the window and choked, SDPD said.

The suspect got into the driver’s seat followed by two other males and the car drove off in a unknown direction.

Police say the stolen car was a grey 2017 Honda Accord Sport with California License Plate 7NDW107 and was without a front bumper.

The suspect that attacked the car owner was described as a tall, skinny, clean-shaven male wearing a red shirt. The other two men were described as wearing a red shirt and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.