Man Attacked With Hammer in Ocean Beach, Suspect Taken into Custody | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Attacked With Hammer in Ocean Beach, Suspect Taken into Custody

The suspect went back into his apartment after allegedly striking the victim with a hammer.

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    San Diego police were at the scene where the victim was struck with a hammer in Ocean Beach.

    A man was attacked in the head with a hammer in Ocean Beach Wednesday, confirmed police.

    It happened at the 4900 block of Niagara Avenue just after 11:00 a.m., according to San Diego Police (SDPD) and San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD). The suspect allegedly went back into his apartment after striking the victim with a hammer.

    When police arrived at the scene they took the suspect into custody, said SDPD officers. The victim was bleeding profusely from his head.

    Medics are evaluating the victim's condition. No further information was yet available.

    Check back on this developing story for more details.

    Published 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices