A man was attacked in the head with a hammer in Ocean Beach Wednesday, confirmed police.

It happened at the 4900 block of Niagara Avenue just after 11:00 a.m., according to San Diego Police (SDPD) and San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD). The suspect allegedly went back into his apartment after striking the victim with a hammer.

When police arrived at the scene they took the suspect into custody, said SDPD officers. The victim was bleeding profusely from his head.

Medics are evaluating the victim's condition. No further information was yet available.

