A driver accused of stepping on the gas while he was talking to a woman standing outside his car, dragging her and leaving her with fatal injuries, has been arrested and charged in connection with the hit-and-run.

Mark Buckles, 65, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death and two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The crash first happened on Monday, Oct. 2 when a 46-year-old pedestrian was speaking with the driver of a red Ford Escape in San Diego's East Village. The car was stopped in the northbound lane of the 500 block of 15th Street in the area, San Diego police said.

For unknown reasons, the driver, later identified as Buckles, accelerated and dragged the victim, a 46-year-old woman who has not been identified, police said.

The woman fell and struck her head, and Buckles drove off, fleeing northbound on 15th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead the next day.

On Oct. 6, SDPD's Traffic Investigation Unit identified the driver as Buckles and arrested him later that day on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue. They also recovered the car in the crash.

If convicted, Buckles could face 11 years in prison. He will next appear in court on Oct. 20.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.