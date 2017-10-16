More than a decade after a man was stabbed to death in National City, police arrested a third suspect in connection with the killing.

Anthony Rivers, 30, was taken into custody on Avocado Boulevard in La Mesa on Monday just before 2 p.m., confirmed National City police. He is accused in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man that took place on April 9, 2005.

Rivers faces multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged killing took place on Highland Avenue around 11:30 p.m., during an unprovoked attack. Police said there were three suspects involved. They were able to identify two of the suspects early in their investigation and arrested one in October 2005 and another in January 2017.

A warrant for Rivers' arrest was recently obtained, said police officers. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department helped take him into custody.

No further information is currently available.