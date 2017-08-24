Officers Negotiate With Man Armed With Machete in Downtown

Officers were able to negotiate with a man armed with a machete in Downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon.

A report was made at 3:41 p.m. of a man swinging the machete at random people on 4th Avenue and Broadway, San Diego police confirmed.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were able to bring the situation under control, police said.

There were no injuries.

The man was not taken into custody.

No other information was available.

