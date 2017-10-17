San Diego police are looking for a suspect who walked up to a 15-year-old girl walking alone to school and sexually battered her.

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 at approximately 6:35 a.m. when a 15-year-old victim was walking down the 8800 block of Hillery Drive.

The victim, walking from her house to Mira Mesa High School, was approached by a suspect from behind, police said.

The suspect started talking to the victim as she was walking.

Shortly after the conversation started, he sexually battered her, police said.

The suspect fled the area on foot. He was last seen walking southbound through a residential complex along the 8800 block of Hillery Drive.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a man approximately 42 years old. He was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with a normal build and short, dark-colored hair. The man was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeved shirt and baggie blue jeans. He spoke with a thick Spanish accent.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect should call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and mobile app messages can be sent in by clicking here.

