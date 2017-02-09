The man accused of running over three people with his car in Pacific Beach in August pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Omar Gutierrez, 24, arrested in September for his role in an intentional hit-and-run collision on the 900 block of Garnet Avenue that injured three people.

One of the victims was former San Diego Chargers intern J'Ron Erby, 23, who suffered brain trauma and fractures to his skull.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted premeditated murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to his defense attorney Michael Begovich, and faces five to 17 years in jail.

Chargers Intern Struck in PB Hit-and-Run Crash

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on J'Ron Erby, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday while celebrating his roommate’s birthday in Pacific Beach. (Published Monday, Aug. 8, 2016)

Begovich told NBC 7 that "Mr. Gutierrez has accepted responsibility for his behavior and wishes the best for the victims in this case."

Gutierrez's co-defendant and girlfriend Jamillah Jones also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime, and is facing probation and up to a year in jail.