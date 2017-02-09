Man Charged with Intentionally Running Over 3 People in Pacific Beach in August Pleads Guilty | NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump T...
NBC_OTS_SD

Man Charged with Intentionally Running Over 3 People in Pacific Beach in August Pleads Guilty

According to police, the hit-and-run had been intentional.

By Rafael Avitabile

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The man accused of running over three people with his car in Pacific Beach in August pleaded guilty on Thursday.

    Omar Gutierrez, 24, arrested in September for his role in an intentional hit-and-run collision on the 900 block of Garnet Avenue that injured three people.

    One of the victims was former San Diego Chargers intern J'Ron Erby, 23, who suffered brain trauma and fractures to his skull.

    Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted premeditated murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to his defense attorney Michael Begovich, and faces five to 17 years in jail.

    Chargers Intern Struck in PB Hit-and-Run Crash

    [DGO] Chargers Intern Struck in PB Hit-and-Run Crash
    NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on J'Ron Erby, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday while celebrating his roommate’s birthday in Pacific Beach. (Published Monday, Aug. 8, 2016)

    Begovich told NBC 7 that "Mr. Gutierrez has accepted responsibility for his behavior and wishes the best for the victims in this case."

    Gutierrez's co-defendant and girlfriend Jamillah Jones also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime, and is facing probation and up to a year in jail.

    Published 11 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices