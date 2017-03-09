Man Accused of Randomly Attacking, Stabbing Woman 6 Times Sent to Trial: DA | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Accused of Randomly Attacking, Stabbing Woman 6 Times Sent to Trial: DA

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the attack that left the nurse suffering from six stab wounds. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)

    A man accused of premeditated attempted murder in the random stabbing of a County psychiatrist nurse has been bound over for trial, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. 

    Gregg Taylor, 57, allegedly walked over to 59-year-old Cindy Doucette as she was getting out of her car to heading to work, said "hi", then stabbed her multiple times near Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in San Diego's Morena neighborhood, police said.

    Taylor allegedly stabbed her six times in the chest, neck and head, her family said. The 25-year County of San Diego employee has since been released from the hospital.

    Taylor previously pleaded not guilty to a premeditated attempted murder charge. If convicted, he could face a maximum exposure of life in prison, plus four years, with the possibility of parole. He is being held on $2 million bail. 

    At Taylor's preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Frederic Link ruled that there was enough evidence to send Taylor to trail.

    A Superior Court arraignment is set for March 23.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices