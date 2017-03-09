NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the attack that left the nurse suffering from six stab wounds. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)

A man accused of premeditated attempted murder in the random stabbing of a County psychiatrist nurse has been bound over for trial, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

Gregg Taylor, 57, allegedly walked over to 59-year-old Cindy Doucette as she was getting out of her car to heading to work, said "hi", then stabbed her multiple times near Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in San Diego's Morena neighborhood, police said.

Taylor allegedly stabbed her six times in the chest, neck and head, her family said. The 25-year County of San Diego employee has since been released from the hospital.

Taylor previously pleaded not guilty to a premeditated attempted murder charge. If convicted, he could face a maximum exposure of life in prison, plus four years, with the possibility of parole. He is being held on $2 million bail.

At Taylor's preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Frederic Link ruled that there was enough evidence to send Taylor to trail.

A Superior Court arraignment is set for March 23.