A man accused of breaking into two neighbors' homes in Rancho Penasquitos and threatening to stab some of the victims pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Jonathan Romero Miranda, age 34, appeared in court for his arraignment at the San Diego County Courthouse.

He is suspected of two counts of hot prowl residential burglary, one count of attempted robbery in an inhabited dwelling, one count of criminal threats and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

Miranda faces a maximum sentence of nine years for six felony counts and six months for the misdemeanor.

His preliminary hearing readiness date is set for Mar. 24, with a preliminary hearing set for Mar. 28.

The first incident was reported on Del Diablo Lane in a neighborhood west of Interstate 15 on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

A mother yelled when she spotted the suspect climbing through a window. He allegedly left the home with a stolen laptop. Police say he then entered another home through a broken garage window.

He allegedly threatened to stab the victims but left without money or stolen items, police said.

Minutes later, Miranda was taken into custody less than half a mile away near Penasquitos Drive and Del Diablo Way.