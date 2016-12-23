Chien Ngoc Pham appeared in court Friday, Dec. 23 for his arraignment in connection to a fatal shooting in Mira Mesa. The judge ordered the suspect's face not be shown.

A man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year old in a Mira Mesa neighborhood pleaded not guilty Friday.

Chien Ngoc Pham, 22, is facing gang-related murder charges, according to prosecutors.

Pham allegedly drove to the home of a rival gang member on Menkar Place and Markab Drive Monday night.

The confrontation turned into a shootout.

James Carmona Martinez, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

Residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched from the suspects involved in the shooting.

Tuesday morning, police arrested Pham and a 17-year old suspect in connection to Martinez's death.

Pham is due to appear in court on Jan. 7.