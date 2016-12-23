A man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year old in a Mira Mesa neighborhood pleaded not guilty Friday.
Chien Ngoc Pham, 22, is facing gang-related murder charges, according to prosecutors.
Pham allegedly drove to the home of a rival gang member on Menkar Place and Markab Drive Monday night.
The confrontation turned into a shootout.
James Carmona Martinez, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.
Residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched from the suspects involved in the shooting.
Tuesday morning, police arrested Pham and a 17-year old suspect in connection to Martinez's death.
Pham is due to appear in court on Jan. 7.
Published at 9:45 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 9:46 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016