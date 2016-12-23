Man Accused of Killing 17-Year Old in Mira Mesa Shooting Pleads Not Guilty | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Man Accused of Killing 17-Year Old in Mira Mesa Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chien Ngoc Pham appeared in court Friday, Dec. 23 for his arraignment in connection to a fatal shooting in Mira Mesa. The judge ordered the suspect's face not be shown.

    A man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year old in a Mira Mesa neighborhood pleaded not guilty Friday.

    Chien Ngoc Pham, 22, is facing gang-related murder charges, according to prosecutors.

    Pham allegedly drove to the home of a rival gang member on Menkar Place and Markab Drive Monday night.

    The confrontation turned into a shootout.

    James Carmona Martinez, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

    Residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched from the suspects involved in the shooting.

    Tuesday morning, police arrested Pham and a 17-year old suspect in connection to Martinez's death.

    Pham is due to appear in court on Jan. 7.

    Published at 9:45 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 9:46 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices