Man Accused of Attacking Elderly Father in Clairemont Pleads Not Guilty
Man Accused of Attacking Elderly Father in Clairemont Pleads Not Guilty

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man was arrested in Clairemont overnight for allegedly attacking his 87-year-old father with a crowbar, choking and beating the victim. The suspect called San Diego police to report what he had done.

    A 62-year-old man, accused of attacking his elderly father in their Clairemont home pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

    Charles Duval allegedly used a crowbar to choke his 87-year-old father while he was sleeping at their home in the 5500 block of Diane Avenue on March 9.

    According to police, Duval and his father had gotten into an argument and Duval attacked the victim after he went to sleep.

    On Tuesday, Duval pleaded not guilty to first degree attempted murder, felony assault and elder abuse.

    The victim suffered injuries to his upper body; he is expected to recover, according to authorities.

    Duval will appear in court on March 23.

