San Diego police have arrested a man suspected of sexually battering and assaulting two teenage women on two different occasions.

The teenage woman first reported being sexually battered on Sunday as she walked along 100 S 31st Street. The young man fled on foot after the incident, police said.

The following day, another teenage victim reported a similar assault as she walked on the 400 block of S 30th Street. After the incident, the man fled on foot again.

Investigators assigned to the case worked to identify, locate and ultimately arrest the male juvenile suspect. He has not been identified.

He will be charged with sexual assault and violation of probation.

The San Diego Police Department Central Division is asking for any witnesses or other victims to please come forward if they have any information on either case by calling (619) 744-9500.