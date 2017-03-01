The Department has closed the Beach Trail at Torrey Pines and beach access to the park, pictured above, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Heavy, record-breaking rainfall across San Diego County has heavily eroded parts of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, forcing the closure of some trails, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Department has closed the Beach Trail at Torrey Pines and beach access to the park, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trail will be closed until further notice while officials work to stabilize the area and make emergency repairs to the trail and surrounding area.

"Fortunately, we have received needed emergency support from State Parks headquarters and a plan is in the works to reopen sections of the Beach Trail (including beach access) as quickly as possible," the Department wrote in their post.

However, due to the extent of the damage, repairs will likely take several weeks to months.

The beach below Torrey Pines is still open, and can be accessed from the North or South Beach parking lot.

The Department recommends visiting some of the less popular trails, like South Fork, Parry Grove, High Point and Guy Fleming, as an alternative.

Authorities ask visitors to abide by closure signs for the safety of everyone in the area. Further foot traffic would slow down repairs.