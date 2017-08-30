A Google Maps photo of the U.S. Naval Weapons Station in Fallbrook.

The front gate of Fallbrook's U.S. Naval Weapons Station was briefly shut down Tuesday when a man found what he believed to be a live grenade and drove it to the facility.

Naval Weapons Station Spokesperson Gregg Smith said the incident happened at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

An unidentified Fallbrook resident claimed he found an unexploded hand grenade in his garage.

He decided the best course of action would be to drive it over to the U.S. Naval Weapons Station, Smith said. He brought it to the gate.

The station was shut down for approximately an hour.

Authorities determined the item was a practice grenade and not an explosive, Smith said.

They did not question the person.

Incidents like these happen from time to time, Smith said. People find items like this and assume they belong to the military.

In reality, Smith said, the best course of action is not to drive it to a base. If anyone finds an old piece, leave it in place and call local responders like a fire department or police department.

Smith said people should not try and move anything that has the potential to explode.

No further information was available.