A 3.6 magnitude quake struck Imperial County early Sunday morning, rattling East County and Imperial County, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake struck approximately six miles north of Ocotillo Wells at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the Imperial-San Diego County line, about 42 miles northwest of El Centro, according to the USGS. The location is not far from the Salton Sea and the San Andreas fault line.

The quake was felt as far west as Santee and Pine Valley, according to the USGS, and as far as Perris, Irvine, Julian and Palm Desert.

No other information was available.