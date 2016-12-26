If you're heading to the Holiday Bowl Parade this week, San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is offering special services for the event.

The Green Line Trolley service will arrive around every seven minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown San Diego. The line will operate from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

MTS will also offer direct service to Qualcomm Stadium before the 4 p.m. game.

To get the best access to the parade, MTS recommends going to select Trolley stations.

County Center/Little Italy Trolley Station

Santa Fe Depot

Seaport Village Trolley Station

The Holiday Bowl Parade kicks on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

