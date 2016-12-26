MTS to Offer Special Service for Holiday Bowl Game and Parade | NBC 7 San Diego
MTS to Offer Special Service for Holiday Bowl Game and Parade

By Jaspreet Kaur

    San Diego MTS
    A passenger waits to board MTS' Green Line trolley in San Diego.

    If you're heading to the Holiday Bowl Parade this week, San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is offering special services for the event.

    The Green Line Trolley service will arrive around every seven minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown San Diego. The line will operate from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

    MTS will also offer direct service to Qualcomm Stadium before the 4 p.m. game.

    To get the best access to the parade, MTS recommends going to select Trolley stations.

     

    • County Center/Little Italy Trolley Station
    • Santa Fe Depot
    • Seaport Village Trolley Station

     

    The Holiday Bowl Parade kicks on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

    Click here for more information on the bus and Trolley services.

    Published at 11:08 PM PST on Dec 26, 2016 | Updated at 11:09 PM PST on Dec 26, 2016

