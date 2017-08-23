MTS Trolley Collides With SDSO Vehicle in Santee

An aerial view of a crash involving a trolley in Santee.

A MTS Trolley collided with a Sheriff's department vehicle Wednesday evening in Santee.

The incident occurred at Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sherrif's Department (SDSO).

NBC 7 News Chopper video appeared to show the airbags of a SDSO vehicle blown out.

At this time, SDSO has not confirmed that it was a department vehicle.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was available.

