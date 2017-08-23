MTS Trolley Collides With SDSO Vehicle in Santee - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

MTS Trolley Collides With SDSO Vehicle in Santee

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7 San Diego
    An aerial view of a crash involving a trolley in Santee.

    A MTS Trolley collided with a Sheriff's department vehicle Wednesday evening in Santee.

    The incident occurred at Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sherrif's Department (SDSO).

    NBC 7 News Chopper video appeared to show the airbags of a SDSO vehicle blown out.

    At this time, SDSO has not confirmed that it was a department vehicle.

    It is unknown if there were any injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

