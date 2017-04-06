MTS Ramps Up Service for Padres Opening Weekend

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is ramping up service for the San Diego Padres' opening weekend series.

On Friday, Opening Day, the green, blue and orange line will run enhanced services.

All three trolley lines will depart every 15 minutes for a majority of the day, according to the MTS, and drop fans off right at Petco Park in Downtown San Diego.

The Green Line is the best station to get to the game, as fans can get off right at the Gaslamp Quarter Station and walk over to Petco.

Starting at noon, service will increase to every 7.5 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown. The trolleys will run just as frequently after the game until crowds diminish.

The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will also get fans to the game if they get off at 12th and Imperial.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., trolley service will increase service to every 7.5 minutes from San Ysidro. Enhanced service will continue until the crowds diminish after the game.

Those looking to park and ride may want to consider using a trolley stop with extensive free parking:

Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Green Line)

Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line)

Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line)

Fans can also take one of 22 bus routes to get downtown, including Rapid 215 (SDSU to downtown) and Rapid 235 (Escondido to downtown).

MTS officials are encouraging those riding public transit to use Compass Cloud, their new mobile ticketing app. To learn more, click here.

To plan out your trip using the MTS Trip Planner, click here.