MTS Operates Modified Holiday Service

The San Diego MTS bus and trolley system plan to operate on modified service schedules for the Christmas holiday weekend.

All trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate normal Saturday schedules on Christmas Eve, and all trolley lines will operate on a half-hour frequency on Christmas Day. Most MTS bus routes will operate normal Sunday schedules.

Between December 24 and 26, the following routes will not operate:

MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870

MTS Rapid 237 and Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290

MTS Rural Routes 888, 891, 892 and 894

Routes 972,973, 978, 979 (Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection)

For a detailed list of holiday service modifications please go to the MTS website.