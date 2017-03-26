MTS Asking for Public Opinion on Bus, Trolley Service Changes | NBC 7 San Diego
MTS Asking for Public Opinion on Bus, Trolley Service Changes

If you have any suggestions on proposed routes, fill out a survey or attend an Open House.

By Hannah Talpash

    A file photo of an MTS bus.

    The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is asking for the community’s input on over 60 proposed route and schedule changes.

    In fall 2016, MTS launched its Transit Optimization Plan (TOP), to evaluate the bus and trolley services and ensure it meets the public’s needs.

    Before the changes are implemented, MTS wants feedback from the public. To learn more about specific proposed changes, click here. 

    To voice your opinion, there are more than 20 open house events over the next two weeks. Find find an open house near you, click here

    There is also a survey online that is open until April 10th. To fill out the survey, click here.

    In recent years, ridership on the MTS has dipped. 

