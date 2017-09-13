Two of Fallbrook's Busiest Roads to Receive Upgrades

County supervisors unanimously approved construction projects to two of Fallbrook’s busiest roads Wednesday.

Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road will receive improvements to make it safer for drivers, pedestrians and bikers, according to the County News Center.

The projects will also ease congestion around Live Oak Elementary and Potter Junior High, the two schools located on Reche Road, according to a statement from the county.



The first project will create a wider intersection on Stage Coach Lane as it approaches Reche Road, as well as add a left-turn and right-turn only lane.

The project is allotted $1 million and will be paid for with Transnet funds, a county half-cent sales tax for transportation projects, according to the County News Center.

The second project will widen parts of Reche Road, create a left-turn lane onto Live Oak Park Road, install sidewalks and improve pedestrian crosswalks.

The project will be allotted $1.52 million and be paid for by the federal Active Transportation Program.

Upgraded traffic lights will also be installed at the intersection of Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road, which has been a priority for the Fallbrook planning advisory group for several years, according to county supervisors.

Construction for the projects is scheduled to begin in winter 2017 and end by summer 2018.