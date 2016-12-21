Lucy is one of the 78 dogs rescued from an extreme hoarding situation in El Cajon, and she's nearly ready for adoption. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Looking for an adorable new addition to your family this holiday season?

Lucy, one of the 78 dogs rescued from an extreme hoarding situation in El Cajon, is nearly ready for adoption.

Because of the high interest from potential adopters, the San Diego Humane Society says she is being considered a celebrity pet and will require a special adoption application.

The deadline to submit the application (which you can find by clicking here) is due by 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2016.

Lucy, a 2-year-old dog, was covered in scabs and fleas when she was first rescued. She had thick, inflammed skin and was missing large patches of fur near her tails and eyes. She had given birth to possibly multiple litters, officials said.

Since her arrival, Humane Society officials have been documenting her journey.

Humane Society officials said they expect the rest of the rescued dogs to be available by the end of the year and will be releasing information soon.

The dogs, which include Chihuahuas, dachshunds and terrier mixes, were rescued from a hoarding home earlier this month. The conditions were extremely unsanitary, officials said: the floors were completely covered in urine and inches of dog waste, and the dogs were seldom let outside.

Stephen MacKinnon, chief of the Humane Society’s law enforcement, said officials declined to charge or cite the owner of the dogs because he was extremely cooperative in forfeiting the dogs and sought help for a mental health condition.

Officials said in the Facebook live video that they continue to undergo medical care, but are in otherwise good condition. The medical costs for the dozens of dogs have topped $100,000, so the Humane Society is seeking community donations. You can donate here by clicking on 'donate.'

The shelter has also received about 3,000 pounds of blankets for the dogs’ bedding, but officials say they still need more blankets and towels.