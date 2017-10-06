NBC 7's Alex Presha reports an investigation involving a trash collector being crushed by his own vehicle. (Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017)

David James Strobridge was known as “DJ” by those close to him.

Strobridge was working a collection route Monday when he was pinned by his empty truck and died on the job.

Emergency workers were called to an alley near Hershel Avenue and Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla.

NBC 7 wanted to know a little bit more as to why Strobridge was operating this truck alone -- or even if that's normal.

The general manager at Tayman Industries, the company Strobridge worked for, told NBC 7 it has been a tough week. He said he and his employees miss DJ.

The general manager said Strobridge was working a recycle route on Monday and it is normal for employees to go out alone if they're emptying 120 bins or less.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Charles Lara said it’s likely Strobridge was trying to stop the moving truck when he was pinned.

“A dumpster may have gotten loose,” Lara said. “Ultimately the truck was moving and he attempted to stop the moving truck by getting into the cab. And he unfortunately was pinned between the truck and the wall.”



Cal OSHA has no other incidents recorded for Tayman Industries though the company does have a log of an employee placed on restricted duty back in 2015 for a similar type incident.

Cal OSHA's investigation into Monday's incident could last up to 6 months.