Boy, 11, Missing in Logan Heights Found Safe: SDPD

An 11-year-old boy reported missing by his father in Logan Heights, has been found safe, San Diego police said.

Officers say the boy was dropped off at Logan Avenue and S. 28th Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. He was supposed to meet a friend one block away near the Starbucks at National Avenue and S. 28th Street, his father told police.

The boy wasn't heard from so his father contacted police.

The area where the boy was last seen is just west of Interstate 5 and north of the junction with State Route 15. The neighborhood is near Memorial Park.



