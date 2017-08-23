Locals Skate with Skateboarding Star Tony Hawk

NBC 7 speaks with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk as he visits with San Diegans and promotes his new skateboard collection. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Skateboarding legend Anthony “Tony” Hawk was in Mission Beach to promote his new skateboard brand, the Tony Hawk X Penny skateboard collection, Wednesday.

Fans who joined the “The Birdman” in his skateboard session received autographs, selfies and even new skateboards.

“I saw him on the pier and said, ‘hey man that’s a cool board,’ and he just gave me this for free,” said one man who was visiting San Diego on vacation.

Hawk resides in San Diego and said being out on the boardwalk with his fans was a way for him to get back to his roots.

Part of the proceeds from his new skateboard collection will go toward the Tony Hawk Foundation, which helps bring skateboarding facilities to underserved communities.

According to his foundation website, skateparks provide a healthy environment to foster community growth, athleticism and teach valuable lessons.

“The process of getting a park teaches kids in the community valuable lessons about perseverance, and that working with their city leaders can be a positive experience,” Hawk said on the website.

According to the website's statistics, 572 skatepark projects across the U.S. have received $5.5 million in donations from the Tony Hawk Foundation.