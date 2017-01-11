Locals Share Thoughts on Trump's Cabinet Picks

The Senate held a confirmation hearing for Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson to become Secretary of State. NBC 7’s Alex Presha asked locals in San Diego County about the possible conflicts of interest with Cabinet nominations in Washington. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

San Diegans Respond to Possible Conflicts of Interest in Cabinet Nominations

Wednesday marked the end of the second day of Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Trump's cabinet.

Around San Diego, there is no shortage of opinions when it comes to these nominees, their qualifications or possible conflicts of interest.

"It scares me," said Maryann Mills-Lassiter. "It's unpredictable what will happen next."

Others were more optimistic.

"I'm going to have to give them the benefit of the doubt and see what they can do," said Randy Brueck.

Independent of opinion, history says there's a very good chance many of these nominees will get approved. Since the Carter Administration, only once has the Senate voted against a confirmation.

Sen. John Tower lost his nomination to be secretary of defense in 1989.

There have only been a handful of nominees that have withdrawn too.

Add to that the fact Republicans control the Senate and 51 votes are needed to reject a nominee. That makes it all but impossible for Democrats to torpedo any Trump picks by themselves.