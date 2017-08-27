Locals Join Christian's Big Heart 5K Race in Bonita

Locals met in Bonita’s Rohr Park for a 5K race called Christian’s Big Heart Sunday.

The 5K celebrated the life of Christian Acosta-Flores who died of an undiagnosed enlarged heart on Sept. 1, 2014.

Acosta-Flores passed away one day short of his 19th birthday, and race organizers said it was a way to help spread awareness of his health issue and to commemorate his life.

“We remember Christian for always giving and making people laugh,” is what organizers said they hope people will say.

Proceeds for the event went to a “Screen Your Teen” fundraiser, which is a local heart screening program, run by the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation, according to the Christian’s Big Heart website.