NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan spoke with San Deigans who are unsure of their coverage status during the transition period.

As Republicans roll out their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), thousands of San Diegans who depend on Obamacare are concerned about their coverage.

Even though the bill isn't final just yet, local patients are asking questions about the future of their medical insurance.

"I don't want anything to change," said Veronica Benavidez who is currently on Obamacare. "I'm low income, so without it, I just can't afford medical coverage. Before I had basic coverage, but I wouldn't go to my doctor's appointments because I couldn't pay the high fees."

In San Diego County, more than 385,000 people are enrolled in the ACA.

Heather Lippert is a therapist at La Maestra Health Community Health Center in City Heights. She said patients are asking questions day in and day out about the new plan.

"They are constantly asking 'Am I going to be left without coverage? Am I not going to be able to get my meds all of a sudden?'" Lippert told NBC 7.

On Tuesday, several groups took to the streets to oppose the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Anne Clorite was on Obamacare for two years and took part in the rally.

"If it was a good plan, [President Trump] would be standing on top of the capital yelling about it," said Clorite."He's holding back to the last minute, so he can try to push it through. It's not going to work."

But several San Diegans hope it does work. In fact they're counting on it.

Obamacare gives affordable insurance to the once uninsured, but it led to high premiums and out of pocket expenses for millions of people.

Jerry Crowley welcomes the change. He said Obamacare is good in theory, but not in practice.

"What it really boils down to is that they're trying to change--to make it more affordable for everybody and everybody that's covered," said Crowley. "The problem with Obamacare is that it's a wonderful concept. However, the concept and the insurance companies don't see eye to eye. Because the insurance companies have raised their rates."

When it comes to the highly divisive debate over the nations health insurance plans, Crowley said he hopes the focus turns to patients instead of politics.

"Whether you like the president or you don't like the president, he's the president and let's hope that he does well," he added.