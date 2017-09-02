Countless Texans are stepping up like never before. Donation collection area popping up across the state. Denton and Collin County teenagers have been collecting food, clothes and toiletries, August 29, 2017.

Local San Diegans are working throughout the weekend as volunteers to collect supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers for the group Project HoUSton are accepting donations of clothing and toiletries on Saturday and Sunday, which will then be shipped directly to the Houston Convention Center, according to a statement from the project leaders.

On Saturday a donations were collected at Mariners Way in Mission Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.ok

On Sunday a drop off location will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln High School’s Increase the Peace event.

Project HoUSton’s regular drop-off location will be at the iHeart Radio office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the statement.

The group was created by two Mount Miguel High School alumni, Jerica Williams and Megan Hayward, and their call to action has been picked up by Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University, according to the statement.

The group leaders ask that San Diego help support their efforts to bring relief to the hurricane victims by cleaning out their closets and bringing donations to their drop off locations.