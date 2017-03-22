Several local school district are supporting Santa Clara County in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities.

On Wednesday, representatives from the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and the Sweetwater Union High School District were among the districts who submitted arguments in support of the lawsuit.

According to the executive order, the federal government could cut funding to sanctuary cities.

But SDUSD said the language of the executive order is so broad, it could also include cutting federal funds that are used for education.

According to a news release posted on SDUSD's website, about 25 school districts and other educational institutions have signed the amicus brief filed Wednesday.

“No child in California should fear going to school because they or their families may be deported,” said Richard Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified School Board of Trustees, in a statement on the website. “Neither should school administrators be forced to choose between critical funding and violating students’ rights. We believe that access to education is a fundamental, non-negotiable right of every student in every San Diego school. Federal funding is not a fee for immigration enforcement services, but rather an investment in the potential of each child, an educated workforce, and strong future economy.”

Lawsuits were filed by Santa Clara County and the City of San Francisco.