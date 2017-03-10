Local Resident Films Close Encounter with Rattlesnake

Dave Soko was on a hike in Mission Hills when he heard the "hiss" and found himself facing a rattlesnake on the trail. He recorded the encounter in a video.

A local resident had a terrifying close encounter with a big rattlesnake while hiking in Mission Hills Thursday.

Dave Soko told NBC 7 he filmed the encounter during his hike to North Fortuna to Mission Hills with his dog.

Soko said he noticed the rattlesnake when he heard the hiss.

NBC 7 reached out to the local Animal Control. Laurie Joniaux, Deputy Director said it's typical to see a lot of snakes during this time of the year due to the warmer weather.

Snakes are usually in hibernation during the winter months and come out looking for food.

They will typically slither into people's backyards looking for food but they can be typically found anywhere.

Joniaux explained that rattlesnakes will not strike, unless it's in self-defense. So, if you spot one, you should leave it alone, she added.