Four local Red Cross volunteers are en route to Northern California to assist relief efforts near the Oroville Dam Monday.

After thousands were ordered to evacuate their homes on Sunday due to damage at the Oroville Dam, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties deployed a group of volunteers to help.

Red Cross officials expect the number of local volunteers headed to Northern California to increase as the situation develops.

A shelter team of five is on standby, along with a pair of volunteers who will drive the Emergency Response Vehicle to help with feeding, said Red Cross officials.

RAW: Oroville Dam's Emergency Spillway Battered, Bruised

Water was no longer falling over the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville as of Monday, allowing officials to investigate the damage. (Published 5 hours ago) (Published 5 hours ago)

"As long as there are evacuation orders in place and local authorities need our help, the Red Cross will be there to provide a safe place to stay, food, hydration and comfort items," said Billy Earley, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the San Diego/Imperial Counties region, in a statement.

Red Cross officials say they have already opened a shelter to support evacuees in Northern California near the Oroville dam, and they plan to open additional shelters as needed.

"This is a time for neighbors and communities to come together and support one another. We are one Red Cross and are proud to help our sister region, and fellow Californians, throughout this disaster response," said Earley.

Anyone can download the Red Cross Emergency App to access safety information on their mobile device, including emergency weather alerts, preparedness information and shelter locations, according to the Red Cross.