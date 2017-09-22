Local Politicians Push For Shark Detecting Technology - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Local Politicians Push For Shark Detecting Technology

By Danielle Radin

    As shark attacks continue to be a concern along California’s coast, local politicians are now advocating for the adoption of shark-detecting technology in the ocean. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    As shark attacks continue to be a concern along California’s coast, local politicians are now advocating for the adoption of shark-detecting technology in the ocean.

    Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Huntington Beach, announced this week his desire to purchase technology from Australian-based company, Shark Mitigation Systems.

    The company produces a sonar buoy that recognizes when a sea animal is more than 6 feet long. Then, the software determines if its behaviors are similar to a great white shark. If they are, lifeguards will receive a text and can decide to shut down the beach. 

    "The City of Newport Beach would be interested in installing the shark detection technology along our beaches," Mayor Kevin Muldoon told NBC 7 Friday. "The environmentally-friendly technology could assist lifeguards and help protect swimmers." 

    In April, Leanne Ericson, a mother of three, was swimming at San Onofre State Beach when a shark bit her right leg. Doctors at the time were unsure if she would survive. 

    Local biologists say the shark population is increasing due to a 1990’s near-shore net ban, allowing juvenile white sharks, and their prey to thrive along California’s coast.

    Biologists add they’re beginning to see the results of that legislation now as the sharks grow to adulthood. 

    Published 25 minutes ago
