Two local law enforcement agencies have launched a new program to help officers communicate with individuals with developmental disabilities.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) and Chula Vista Police (CVPD) parternered together for the "Take Me Home" program.

According to CVPD, it's designed to help law enforcement when they are interacting with individuals effected by Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer's, Down Syndrome or other developmental disabilities.

The program allows the officers to access information about the individual, including contact information, pictures, and special needs.

It can be used by all law enforcement agencies in the San Diego County.

"Participating in the 'Take Me Home' program is a valuable tool for Chula Vista Police officers to aid them in communicating with these individuals in the field when we come into contact with them. We are pleased to be able to offer this additional communication outreach to our community. Ultimately, it helps us in getting your loved ones home safely," said CVPD Sgt. Frank Giaime in a statement.

If you would like more information or want to register for the program, click here.